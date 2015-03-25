Swift Victory Helps Madison Genesis into Tour Series Lead

Connor Swift took his first ever Tour Series victory in the city of his birth, soloing to an impressing individual win in Bath and helping his Madison Genesis team back into the Tour Series leader jerseys presenting by Eisberg.



Swift, in his season with the team first, and only his fourth ever Tour Series race, attacked the leading group with a handful of laps remaining, building a 30-second lead at one stage.



The victory means Madison Genesis move back into The Tour Series lead, in the city where they claimed the title back in 2015, while Swift also recorded his first ever Brother Fastest Lap, taking that honour as he pulled away from the chasing bunch.



"It was a case of following moves, and then thought we'd go for the individual win as well as the team win as we had five guys at the front. Johnny [McEvoy], my teammate, let me go on one of the corners and it paid off,” said Swift, who is the cousin of UCI WorldTour pro Ben, speaking afterwards.



"I was feeling good, and when I was by myself I could take the lines through the corners as fast as I wanted and press on along the straights and sweeping corners, so I was confident it would pay off.”



Swift finished with a 27-second advantage, aided by a first corner crash with two laps to go involving teammate Matt Cronshaw, Wembley Park winner Steele Von Hoff and JLT Condor pair Graham Briggs and Brenton Jones.



This disrupted the group behind, with Tom Stewart clipping off the front to claim second, while Metaltek Kuota's Bertie Newey took his best ever result of third. That move by Stewart helped ONE Pro to second on the night in the team prize, demoting JLT Condor to third and rendering them level on points at the top with Madison Genesis for the second time this season. And for the second time losing out on the lead due to countback of scores.



Sebastian Mora retains the Wiggle Points Jersey, which he has held since Round One in Redditch.



Earlier in the day Eileen Roe had become the most successful rider in the eight-year history of the Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series with her fifth round win, as the Scot and her WNT team won Round Six.



It was a close fought battle between the teams though, so despite the victory WNT don't peg back Series leaders Drops any further heading to the final two events for the women.



Storey Racing enjoyed another successful evening, adding a second and third to their one-two from Croydon earlier in the week, plus taking the Brother Fastest Lap and lead of the Eisberg Sprints competition through Ejay Harris.



Action from the Bath round of The Tour Series will be shown on ITV4 at 7pm on Monday 22 May and available on demand via the ITV Hub, and also broadcast on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.



The Tour Series resumes on Tuesday 23 May in North Lanarkshire as Motherwell hosts Round Seven of the men and women's Series, the first of two races next week in Scotland, as Aberdeen makes its debut on the men's Tour Series on Thursday 25 May.