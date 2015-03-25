Sweetspot Appoint Wahoo

Wahoo will provide an insight into rider data from partner teams for use in TV coverage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain (2-9 September 2018), OVO Energy Women’s Tour (13-17 June 2018) and OVO Energy Tour Series (May 2018). Wahoo will also sponsor the final kilometre preview featured in the programme highlights of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain and OVO Energy Women’s Tour.

The partnership will see Wahoo produce interactive footage of the 2018 OVO Energy Tour of Britain, enabling fans with smart trainers to ride all stages with incredible realism thanks to the accurate gradient and resistance changes they will experience.

Today’s announcement adds another layer to their already impressive portfolio of partnerships which includes Team Sky, Katusha Alpecin, BORA-hansgrohe and Canyon//SRAM Racing.

SweetSpot CEO Heath Harvey commented: "It is incredibly important for cycle races to connect with their fan base, and SweetSpot’s partnership with Wahoo will bring the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, OVO Energy Women’s Tour and OVO Energy Tour Series even closer to our audience.







"We are thrilled to be working with Wahoo, whose innovation and commitment to performance have seen them quickly establish themselves as a key player within the cycling market. Data is something most modern day cyclists won’t consider riding without and our partnership with Wahoo will further immersify viewers by opening them up to the statistics and metrics of the pros as they compete."

Chip Hawkins, CEO Wahoo, added: "We can’t wait to get started on changing the way viewers engage with televised cycling. The OVO Energy Tour of Britain, OVO Energy Women’s Tour and OVO Energy Tour Series are all premier UK events so we are honoured and excited to be partnered with them in 2018."

For more information on Wahoo’s ecosystem of connected fitness devices, visit: