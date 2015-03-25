 

Svendgaard Replaces McLay At Fortuneo Oscaro

31 October 2017 11:26
Fortuneo Oscaro have replaced British sprinter Dan McLay, who has joined World Tour team EF Education Drapac with Michael Carbel Svendgaard.

The Dane has two titles of junior Champion of Denmark titles with a bronze medal at the world Championships this year and will be the final signing for the French team.

Said Svendgaard: "I am very happy to be a part of the professional world and the team and come with new objectives.

"Arriving at a foreign team can be confusing but I have no doubt as to my ability to settle in well.

"I know Dan McLay Well, we talked a lot and I realised it was a great opportunity and a great team.

"I look forward to starting the season alongside my new teammates."

Those team mates will be: Warren Barguil, Franck Bonnamour, Maxime Bouet, Maxime Daniel, Anthony Delaplace, Brice Feillu, Armindo Fonseca, Arnaud Gerard, Elie Gesbert, Thibault Guernalec (août 2018), Romain Hardy, Benoît Jarrier, Kevin Ledanois, Sindre Lunke, Jérémy Maison, Amael Moinard, Pierre-Luc Périchon, Laurent Pichon, Clément Russo, Florian Vachon and Bram Welten.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

