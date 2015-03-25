 

Super Sam Takes Tour Of Turkey Opener

10 October 2017 02:34

Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe has won the opening stage of the 53rd Presidential Tour Of Turkey.

The race finally put back from April opened with a 176.7km stage from Alanya to Kemer and attracted thirteen teams, four of whom were World Tour teams.

Onur Balkan, Batuhan Özgür (Turkey), Alex Turrin (Wilier), Flavio Santos (Soul), Vincenzo Albanese and Simone Sterbini (Bardiani) were first into a break and were four minutes ahead after twenty kilometres.

That was down to two minutes after 83kms with Albanese taking the sprint seven kilometres later.

Balkan took the points at the Turkish Beauty Sprint after 110 kms as the break dropped to five riders when Batuhan Özgür was dropped with 62kms to go.

With 36kms left, the gap was down to a matter of seconds and then killed off with 34.3kms remaning before Francesco Gavazzi took the next sprint.

The day’s climb was next and it was a Bardiani rider in Enrico Barbin who took the KOM points and the jersey as the race went along the coast heading for Kemer.

The peloton stayed together with Bora Hansgrohe riding to get Irishman Sam Bennett the win, attentive on the front.

There was a big crash with 1.5kms to go which meant that only twenty riders were going for the sprint.

Trek Segafredo got to the front but up came Bora came up and Sam Bennett went and took the win in 3.25.55, the ten seconds bonus and the race leader's jersey. Benfatto of Androni was second with Edward Theuns in third place.

 




