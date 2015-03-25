Super Chris Froome Takes La Vuelta Stage Sixteen Time Trial

Chris Froome t ook the win on stage sixteen in the 2017 Vuelta a España.

Stage sixteen took the 168 riders on a 40.2kms individual time trial from the F1 test track at the Circuito de Navarra to Logroño and had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey.

Aqua Blue’s Conor Dunne was the first down the ramp but it was Jelle Wallays, who was first to finish in a time of 51.34, some 1.20 quicker than the Irishman.

Another Aqua Blue rider in Peter Koning was next into the hotseat finishing in 49.19 with British rider Ian Stannard of Team Sky finishing in 50.13 to go provisionally third place.

Daniel Oss then took over the lead with a time of 48.49 and said: "It’s pretty early in the day, so we’ll have to wait a lot to see what happens. I’m looking to be in good shape for the worlds, for the TTT. Today I had good legs to say I’m ready. “It’s never easy but it was really fast and the wind helps with the speed.”

Team Sunweb’s Lennard Kamna then posted a time of 48.30 on a day where temperatures were around 36 degrees before Tobias Ludvigsson of FDJ finished in 48:07.

With Alberto Contador powering down the road, Chris Froome started and was fourth fastest through the first check point.

Contador finished in 47.59.82 with Wilco Kelderman of Team Sunweb coming home in 47.29 to take over the hot seat as Nibali went provisionally second.

However, that was until Chris Froome flew home and took a superb win with a time of 47.00.51 to lead the race overall by 1.58.





1 Christopher Froome Team Sky 0:47:00

2 Wilco Kelderman Team Sunweb 0:47:30

3 Vincenzo Nibali Bahrain-Merida 0:47:57

4 Ilnur Zakarin Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:59

5 Alberto Contador Trek-Segafredo 0:48:00

6 Tobias Ludvigsson FDJ 0:48:08

7 Wout Poels Team Sky 0:48:12

8 Lennard Kämna Team Sunweb 0:48:31

9 Bob Jungels Quick-Step Floors 0:48:42

10 Daniel Oss BMC Racing Team 0:48:50









Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group

Source: DSG

