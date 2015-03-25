Sunweb To Invest In New Anti Doping Programme

Leading tour operator Sunweb, the exclusive title partner of Team Sunweb, are to invest in a new additional independent anti-doping program, that will intensify testing for the German team’s Men, Women and Development Programs. The program is run and coordinated by Dopingautoriteit, the national anti-doping agency of The Netherlands. Dopingautoriteit cooperates with the national anti-doping agencies of various other countries, in order to implement this fully international program.

Already at the launch of Team Sunweb in January 2017, the Swiss based tour operator announced that it would initiate a new, additional and independent anti-doping program for Team Sunweb. Sunweb then made clear their view and intentions with regards to what Sunweb sees as part of their responsibilities within the sport of cycling, as they are one of the major investors in the sport. Especially their responsibilities towards anti-doping were highlighted. Today at the 2018 Launch of Team Sunweb in Germany’s capital Berlin, the new anti-doping program has come to fruition. The program is the next step to creating a clean sport and has become operational from the beginning of this year.

The sport of cycling is in the process of leaving its turbulent years behind and has been quite successful in implementing a new culture and mind-set with those involved with the sport. A culture where a significant amount of the people from within the highest tier of the sport considered doping as inevitable, although not authorised, has gradually been removed. More individuals take the mind-set that for cycling to continue to display its beauty and excitement on a global scale, and to positively increase the global impact of the sport, the key requirement is to eliminate doping.

A crucial factor for cycling to achieve that gradual culture change was the implementation of one of the most sophisticated and extensive anti-doping programs that exists today in professional sports. This program had a great preventive effect with regards to the use of prohibited substances, and it has proven to substantially increase the chances of detection.

In elite cycling the international cycling federation UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) regulates and coordinates the sport’s anti-doping policy. Execution of that policy in the highest tier of cycling is largely conducted by the independent body, the CADF (Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation), through a program of thorough testing and monitoring via both in and out of competition anti-doping tests. The out of competition tests are performed based on the whereabouts system, where riders provide their location on a regular basis. Through that program, professional men’s road cycling has over the previous year’s been recognized as an example for other sports, in terms of the unprecedented extensive and comprehensive test program to which it has made all its top tier athletes subject. Alongside this are the series of test results that make up the ‘biological passport’ of each athlete.

Dopingautoriteit coordinates the new anti-doping program for Team Sunweb in addition to that existing CADF program. The new program implements urine and blood tests for the team’s Men, Women and Development programs, as well as analysis of the results. The tests are carried out with the exact same standards of those of WADA and CADF and the tests are made available to WADA, CADF and the biological passport. In case a violation is detected, the standard procedure will be applied.

Herman Ram, CEO of Dopingautoriteit: “This new program consists of out-of-competition urine and blood test, and interpretation of the test results. The program is fully compliant with WADA standards. This new program is completely independent; the team does not indicate when, where and which athlete will be tested. Both Team Sunweb’s male and female athletes are subject to the exact same regime; they are all tested out of competition, unannounced, and both the men and women athletes are located for testing via the ADAMS systems of which all of the team’s riders submit their whereabouts. When a violation of the doping rules is detected, the standard procedure will be applied.

“Dopingautoriteit is pleased to see that Team Sunweb has included its Development Program, a team consisting of young talents, in this regime. This is the first Development Program which is subject to testing of this nature which is something significant. The future of the sport always is very much connected with the next generation of athletes. Besides the detection and monitoring tools, it allows these young athletes to establish a series of biological values at a young age, which will remain a reference for their values later on in their careers. Dopingautoriteit considers getting the most talented athletes acquainted to an important element of the life of a professional athlete during their pre-professional years very important and considers the commitment to the obligations of the anti-doping regime, as an important educational value, which may help to prevent the use of prohibited substances. Through this regime a new standard is set.

Herman Ram concludes: “We can only encourage that this example will be followed by other stakeholders, which invest in professional elite sports and in talent development.”

Today in Berlin, Sunweb repeated its vision on anti-doping as it did at the start of Team Sunweb at the beginning of 2017. This vision has now become reality with Team Sunweb’s implementation of the newly designed program by Dopingautoriteit, which is entirely financed by tour operator Sunweb.

Sunweb Group Chief Commercial Officer, Tim Van den Bergh, explained: “For a company investing in professional sports there are only two options in regards to anti-doping.

One benefits from the beauty and great impact of the sport and abandons the team on the day there’s a doping case. The other chooses not to ignore that a sport is not better or worse than society. This means that alongside all of those with good intentions, there are always a few individuals that choose to do the wrong thing.

“A company that takes responsibility for the sport and for the team, means that they must put efforts into protecting those who choose to do the right thing by participating clean in sports. The best protection is to increase the efforts that go into detecting those who perform their sport with undesirable morals in terms of anti-doping.

“Within this context, detecting a ‘positive case’ is not only something regrettable, but is a victory for clean athletes and for the sport of cycling. Sunweb’s fundamental view of their responsibility towards the fight against doping is to ensure the creation of a fair and level playing field for athletes, which is what the spirit of sport is all about, and to protect the future of cycling. Detecting those who undermine the system is a win for the sport, according to Sunweb, even if ultimately one of Team Sunweb’s own riders were ever to be detected.”

The tour operator’s vision on strengthening the credibility of the sport and enhancing the anti-doping program is a strategic cornerstone of its commitment to cycling and to Team Sunweb, founded and run by the team’s CEO Iwan Spekenbrink. Van den Bergh concludes: “We hope that other companies that invest in sports will follow in our footsteps in providing extra funds towards strengthening the independent anti-doping efforts.”





