Sunweb Extend Laurens Ten Dam Contract

Team Sunweb are pleased to announce the extension of contract with Laurens ten Dam (NED) for one additional year, until the end of 2018.

Experienced Grand Tour veteran Ten Dam joined Team Sunweb at the beginning of 2016 and has shown his upmost dedication to reaching the team's objectives. Ten Dam has been part of numerous successful campaigns including the team's recent Giro d'Italia victory and the current Tour de France, where two stage wins have been achieved to date.

Talking about his contract extension, Ten Dam said: "I am really happy in the team and proud to be a player in the team's successes. Initially the idea was to end my career after the current season, but since it’s going so well and I am still enjoying it so much we decided to postpone my retirement for another year. I'm pleased to stay with Team Sunweb as I've really enjoyed the Grand Tours with the team and especially to be part of our Giro and current Tour success. I hope that we can continue to build on these great results in the coming year."

Team Sunweb coach Aike Visbeek (NED) said: "We’re happy to be able to trust on Laurens’ GC support and experience for another season. His experience has been crucial in stage racing and the depth of his knowledge is of great value for our young riders’ development. His enthusiasm and love for the sport makes him a great example for the whole team."





Team Sunweb are proud to announce the extension of their official vehicle partnership with MINI Netherlands until the end of 2019.



MINI has been Team Sunweb's vehicle partner since 2016 and is through its appearance and performance, a well-established race car in the men's and women's WorldTour peloton. It is certainly the fastest of all and by many, considered the most stylish vehicle in the WorldTour convoy. MINI have embraced the positive energy of the sport at the highest level supplying the team with its Clubman and Countryman cars. From three-week long Grand Tours to the cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix; both vehicles provide a comfortable, reliable ride whilst driving on the most demanding racing terrain.



About the extension of the cooperation Bart Verhoef (NED), Head of MINI Netherlands, said: “We’re proud to see the Team Sunweb MINI cars in the WorldTour peloton and we’re pleased to continue our cooperation. It’s inspiring to be partner from such a driven organisation with the continual focus on optimization of the team.”



Team Sunweb CEO Iwan Spekenbrink (NED) said: "We are really pleased to have a partner like MINI on board and are happy to be extending our cooperation. MINI is one of our premium brands which we are proud to work alongside and we get a lot of enthusiastic reactions from fans along the road. In cycling, much is asked of a race car and the circumstances can be tough, so high performance equipment is essential. Both organisations are a great fit in terms of philosophy in the ways in which we always looking for the smallest details to further improve and we look forward to another great few years with MINI on the road."



MINI and Team Sunweb: a good team

MINI provides a perfect suit to all of Team Sunweb's vehicular requirements, with both MINI Cooper SD Clubman and MINI Cooper SD Countryman, which is produced in Born, the Netherlands, allowing the team to transport nine bikes on it's roof and comfortably transport all race support essentials inside. With 190 HP and 400 Nm of torque, it can also tackle any mountain stage and has an impressive sprint capacity going from 80 to 120km/h in 6.9 seconds. Its spacious interior is ideal for both daily family-use and cycling lovers.

















