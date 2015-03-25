Sunweb Extend Fröhlinger And Julia Soek's Contracts

Team Sunweb are pleased to announce the extension of contracts with Johannes Fröhlinger (GER) and Julia Soek (NED). Fröhlinger has signed for an additional two seasons until the end of 2019 where as Soek extends for an additional year until the end of 2018.



Fröhlinger belongs to the team's German core group of riders after joining the team in 2011. His road captain role has assisted with multiple team successes during his seven years with the team, most recently he played a part in Phil Bauhaus' (GER) first WorldTour victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Currently riding at the Vuelta a España, the 32-year-old is providing essential knowledge and leadership for the development of Team Sunweb's five Grand Tour debutants, whilst guiding team's general classification ambitions.



Soek joined the team in 2014 and has subsequently played a crucial role in the rise of Team Sunweb's Women's program success. This year she was part of the winning team that helped secure Coryn Rivera (USA) a stage win at the Amgen Tour of California and also guided the team that propelled Ellen van Dijk (NED) to the victory at the Healthy Ageing Tour. Alongside her important support and team leader role, this year Soek had an opportunity for herself to put her hands up in the air as she took her first UCI win at Erondegemse Pijl.



Fröhlinger said: "This is one of the best teams in the world. I have already been with the team for seven years and feel at home here. I've seen a lot of development and have played a part in this development too. I'm really happy with my road captain role and particularly enjoy it right now at the Vuelta, sharing my experience and guiding my younger team mates is something I really enjoy and look forward to continue doing for the coming years."



Team Sunweb coach Marc Reef (NED) said of Fröhlinger extending: "Johannes has been with the team since 2011 and has grown into an important captain in the team. This is the role that he will continue to have for the coming years. He will guide our younger riders, passing on his valuable experience to them. We are really happy to extend with Johannes and continue our cooperation."



Soek said: "I have seen the team go from strength to strength over the past few years and I am really happy to have been a part of it and that I could also grow alongside. The atmosphere is great and we have had some incredible results this year. Extending with the team was an easy decision to make because the team and I share the same vision and goals and after four years together it seems like we are a family. I'm looking forward to next year to continue and progress and achieve even more together."



Speaking of Soek extending, Team Sunweb coach Hans Timmermans (NED) said: "With each passing year Julia becomes a more important part of our team. Over the past four years she has grown into the role of team captain both in and outside of the race and she is at one with our team philosophy. Our leaders always feel comfortable and confident when Julia guides them into position and we are extremely happy to be able to continue working with Julia for the coming year."