Strong Line Up For Cyclassics Race

There is a strong line up for the Cyclassics Race which takes place in Hamburg, Germany today.





This is a World Tour event and all the World Tour teams are represented including Caleb Ewan of Orica Scott who is back to defend his title, which he was awarded last year after Nacer Bouhanni was disqualified for leaving his line in the ifnal sprint.





British interest in the race includes Hugh Carthy of Cannondale Drapac, Jonathan Dibben and Owain Douell of Team Sky and Ben Swift of Team UAE who will be looking to contest the sprint with Irishman Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe.





Swift and Bennett will face some stiff competition in a race expected to end in a sprint from European champion and RideLondon winner Alexander Kristoff of Katusha Alpecin, Cofidis' Nacer Bouhanni and Lotto Soudal's Andre Greipel who will have the local support.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.