Strade Bianche Pre-Race Quotes

The press conference on the eve of the Strade Bianche NamedSport and the Strade Bianche Women Elite NamedSport, both UCI WorldTour Calendar races, featured the UCI Road World Champion, Peter Sagan, UCI Cyclocross World Champion, Wout Van Aert and last year's winners, Michal Kwiatkowski and Elisa Longo Borghini, speaking in the breathtaking Palazzo Sansedoni - Fondazione Monte dei Paschi (the headquarters of the race), in Piazza del Campo, Siena.









QUOTES

Michal Kwiatkowski: “I’m really happy to be here as the winner of last year. There’s a little pressure for that reason but I've had a great winter in preparation and also done two stage races. I had some wonderful racing in the Algarve and a wonderful period over the last two weeks coming in to Strade Bianche. I have to be happy - even with weather. The conditions will make this edition unique. It’ll be a great race!”







Elisa Longo Borghini: “I’m happy to be here because I won last year so it’s an honour to race on these roads again. I’m not at my best yet but it’d be nice to win another RCS organized race. For sure, the weather will be a factor: the temperatures will be low for our 9am start and there are a lot of strong teams here.”







Peter Sagan: “I don’t know what will happen tomorrow but I don’t think the weather will be good. I’ve been training at altitude, so right now it’s difficult to understand how I’m going - I’ll probably need a few races, and I hope I don’t get ill like last year. The race strategy is difficult to work out so you have to decide during the race as the weather conditions are the same for everyone. There are about 200 riders and so 2000 different stories to be told during the race.”







Wout Van Aert: “I’m happy to be at start of the Strade Bianche. It’s the first time I've done the spring Classics, so it’s a real dream come true to compete in this race. My first road race last weekend [Omloop Het Nieuwsblad] went pretty well and so I hope to perform tomorrow. I’m sitting between two great riders here [Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski] I’d never met until five minutes ago. It’s a big challenge to race them, although it’ll also be difficult after having completed the whole cyclo-cross season. The dirt roads of the Strade Bianche suit me well but I’ll still have to pedal hard. Winning will be super weird - it'd come out of nowhere. I’ll try and if I can contest the finale, I’ll give my best.”







12th STRADE BIANCHE NAMEDSPORT - 184km, 11 sectors and 63km on gravel roads (34.2% of the course)



It's a twisty and undulating course, with no long climbs but punchy hills, most significantly on the unpaved parts. There are roughly 63km of gravel roads, across 11 sectors (eight of those shared with the Women Elite course).



Starting from Siena (Stadium/Medicean Fortress area), the initial undulating kilometres are on Tarmac before reaching the 2.1km-long gravel Sector 1 at km 18, which is perfectly straight and slightly downhill.



After few kilometres the riders then face Sector 2 (5.8km), the course’s first real challenge with a short descent followed by a long climb with sections of over 10% gradient.



The course then goes through Radi, where gravel Sector 3 starts (4.4km; the second part of the race's first edition gravel Sector 1) shortly followed by Sector 4 – named “La Piana” – and one of the race's classic gravel sectors (5.5km in length and featured in the course since the first edition) with no significant gradient leading to Buonconvento.



After few kilometres the second climb of the day starts: the Montalcino (4km at 5%). Following Torrenieri the riders face Sectors 5 (11.9km) and 6 (8km) with only 1km of tarmac in between. Both are hard, hilly, very punchy and with many bends, climbs and descents.



After the second passage through Buonconvento the feed station will be positioned in the area of Ponte d’Arbia. Soon the route reaches Monteroni d’Arbia, which marks the beginning of Sector 7 of San Martino in Grania (9.5km) in the middle of the Crete Senesi. It's a long sector with continuous up and downs in the first part, ending up with a twisting climb before meeting the Tarmac again.



In Ponte del Garbo (Asciano) gravel Sector 8 begins. At 11.5km it's the hardest of the race, mostly uphill and characterised by tough hills, the most important being those close to Monte Sante Marie, with steep gradients on both climbs and descents over short distances. After Castelnuovo Berardenga there's a very short, flat section of gravel (300m) before facing, after Monteaperti, Sector 9 – only 800m long, but with a double digit gradient ramp before rejoining the tarmac in Vico d’Arbia and paved road through Pieve a Bozzone.



Next comes the penultimate section of gravel (Sector 10, 2.4km) on the climb toward Colle Pinzuto (with gradients up to 15%). After a few kilometres the riders then face the last gravel section (Sector 11, 1.1km) which features a sequence of a demanding descents followed by a very punchy climb (max. 18%) that ends up at the Tolfe. From here only 12km separate the riders from the finish in Piazza del Campo, Siena.



Final Kilometres

The demanding final kilometres, with gradients up to 16%, approach the city of Siena along broad, straight sections of road, connected by sweeping curves, first descents and slight climbs. 2km from the finish line, the route joins Via Esterna di Fontebranda; here the gradient touches 9%.

900m from the finish line, the race route passes beneath Fontebranda Gate where the road surface becomes paving slabs. The gradient then exceeds 10% until 500m from the finish line, reaching its highpoint of 16% along Via Santa Caterina. A sharp right hand turn leads to Via delle Terme, and then Via Banchi di Sotto. With 300m to go, the road continues to climb slightly then, 150m from the line, a right turn leads into Via Rinaldini. The route enters the Piazza del Campo just 70m from the finish line. The final 30m descends at a gradient of 7% and the finish line itself is flat.



STATS

A race for northern athletes – all the Strade Bianche winners were born north of Tuscany, the Italian Region where the race is held

– all the Strade Bianche winners were born north of Tuscany, the Italian Region where the race is held No consecutive victories – in the previous 11 editions no one was able two win two years in a row. The same country hasn't won two years in a row too

– in the previous 11 editions no one was able two win two years in a row. The same country hasn't won two years in a row too 30 – Fabian Cancellara is the only rider who was able to win Strade Bianche after his 30th birthday, in 2012 and 2016

4th STRADE BIANCHE WOMEN ELITE NAMEDSPORT - 136km, 8 sectors and 31.4km on gravel roads (23.1% of the course)



A twisty and undulating course, with no long climbs but with punchy hills – most significantly on the unpaved parts. There are roughly more than 30km of gravel roads across eight sectors (all shared with the Men’s course).



Starting from Siena (Stadium/Medicean Fortress area), the initial undulating kilometres are on Tarmac before reaching the 2.1km-long gravel Sector 1 at km 18, which is perfectly straight and slightly downhill.



After few kilometres the riders then face Sector 2 (5.8km), the course’s first real challenge with a short descent followed by a long climb with sections of over 10% gradient.



The course then goes through Radi, where gravel Sector 3 starts (4.4km; the second part of the race's first edition gravel Sector 1) shortly followed by Sector 4 – named “La Piana” – and one of the race's classic gravel sectors (5.5km in length and featured in the course since the first edition) with no significant gradient leading to Buonconvento.



After the passage through Buonconvento the feed station will be positioned in the area of Ponte d’Arbia. Soon the route reaches Monteroni d’Arbia, which marks the beginning of Sector 5 of San Martino in Grania (9.5km) in the middle of the Crete Senesi. It's a long sector with continuous up and downs in the first part, ending up with a twisting climb before meeting the Tarmac again.



After Castelnuovo Berardenga there's a very short, flat section of gravel (300m) before riders face, after Monteaperti, Sector 6 – only 800m long but with a double digit gradient ramp before rejoining the Tarmac in Vico d’Arbia and going to paved road through Pieve a Bozzone.



Next comes the penultimate gravel section (Sector 7, 2.4km) on the climb toward Colle Pinzuto (with inclines of up to 15%). After a further few kilometres the riders will face the last section of gravel (Sector 8, 1.1km) which features a sequence of a demanding descents followed by a very punchy climb (max 18%) that ends up at the Tolfe. From here only 12km separate the riders from the finish in Piazza del Campo, Siena.



Final kilometres are the same as the men's course.



STATS

Elisa Longo Borghini – the best Italian in each of the three previous editions of the race (3rd in 2015, 4th in 2016, winner in 2017)

– the best Italian in each of the three previous editions of the race (3rd in 2015, 4th in 2016, winner in 2017) Lizzie Deignan – always on the podium (2nd in 2015, winner in 2016 and 3rd in 2017)

– always on the podium (2nd in 2015, winner in 2016 and 3rd in 2017) Katarzyna Niewiadoma – 2nd in the last two editions, 2016 and 2017





POINTS OF INTEREST

SIENA

It would have been too difficult to decide between Piazza del Campo and Torre del Mangia, between the cathedral and the other buildings of the same complex, such as the baptistery, the crypt and the grand façade (known as “Facciatone”). So the entire old town centre was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site for its outstanding artistic value. Siena is a true jewel of art, both sacred and profane at the same time, ever bustling with life and with more than a million visitors each year. It hosts major sporting and cultural events, such as the legendary Palio, staged twice a year, in which the 17 city quarters (“contrade”) challenge each other in front of large crowds coming from all over the country to attend the town’s most famous and iconic event.



The Strade Bianche is a legendary race that perfectly fits into a historical context that serves as an excellent setting for both the race start and finish. While waiting for riders to fly by, spectators can explore the city’s monuments and enjoy the many local delicacies, including wild boar sauces and specialties, ribollita, panforte (Siena’s iconic dessert), as well as world-renowned, refined wines, such as Chianti. Ricciarelli, traditional pastries made from almonds, sugar and egg whites, are the perfect snack while waiting for the finish.



Siena was founded by the Etruscans, it grew under the Romans, and was ruled by the Ghibellines and later the House of Medici. Nowadays, Siena belongs first and foremost to all those lucky ones who have visited or will be visiting this UNESCO World Heritage site. A must-see: Torre del Mangia. A must-taste: Ricciarelli. The best time to be in town: 4-5 March; or 2 July and 16 August – Palio di Siena.



SOVICILLE

“That pleasant place”, as its Latin name suggests, is a quaint village in the province of Siena, teeming with churches and ancient fortifications. If you are in town on any third Saturday then consider visiting the famous “Mercatale”, an open-air market held in Piazza Marconi, attracting visitors from all over the province and offering local food from the Val di Merse and the province of Siena. One of the finest Romanesque buildings of the entire Siena area, the parish church of San Giovanni Battista, is found in the hamlet of Ponte allo Spino.



MURLO

Murlo is a tiny ancient village in the province of Siena, rising on the hills that mark the transition from the rolling landscape of the Crete Senesi to the woody scenery of the Maremma Grossetana. Now teeming with major historical and architectural heritage, Murlo was a cradle of the Etruscan civilisation, and the so-called Cappellone, an Etruscan statue depicting a man wearing a large hat, has become the symbol of the town. Following recent DNA studies conducted by the researchers of the Genetics Institute of the University of Turin, the inhabitants of the village were found to be the actual descendants of the ancient Etruscans. The town lies far off the main streets and still retains its old-world charm, especially if you make your way to the village along the 'white roads' surrounding it.



MONTERONI D'ARBIA

This village in the province of Siena is named after the river that flows through the Val d’Arbia. The early 14th-century fortified watermill is well worth a detour from the Strade Bianche route. The hilly region of the Crete Senesi around San Fabiano and the small villages of Radi and Ville di Corsano (the latter with a tiny Romanesque parish church) offer a beautiful landscape and valuable historical heritage. Monteroni is a major destination for cycle tourism, and approximately 20km of the ancient Via Francigena pilgrim route run across the town and its surroundings.



BUONCONVENTO

Buonconvento is part of the Crete Senesi district, and is listed as one of “the most beautiful villages in Italy”. The town is still surrounded by the ancient defensive walls and its red brick houses give it a mediaeval look. Major landmarks include the belfry (Torre Civica) of the ancient government palace, which is decorated by the coats of arms of the former governors. Wandering the streets of the town is just as evocative, especially in September, when the famous Sagra della Valdarbia brings together the love for good food, music, arts and literature.



MONTALCINO

This lovely medieval village rising on the top of a hill, at the heart of the iconic Tuscan landscape, was founded by the Etruscans. Its pentagonal fortress stands out as its major landmark. After the fall of Siena in 1555, the city rulers retreated here, where they founded the Republic of Siena at Montalcino and held out for four years hoping that one day they may be able to return to Siena. The town is also known to wine lovers worldwide for Brunello di Montalcino, an excellent red wine that gets better and better with aging.



SAN QUIRICO D’ORCIA

This village, with a population of approximately 2,000, hosts the impressive Horti Leonini, created by Diomede Leoni around 1580; a magnificent example of Italian gardens and the most popular attraction in town. Major landmarks also include the Osenna collegiate or parish church (dating back to the 12th and 13th centuries), and an ancient castle in the hamlet of Vignoni. Recently, the entire village made its big-screen debut as it was chosen as location for the Italian movie “La scuola più bella del mondo”, starring Rocco Papaleo and Christian De Sica.



PIENZA

A UNESCO World Heritage site since 1996, Pienza was hometown to Pope Pius II, who considered it the Renaissance's “ideal city”. The projects that were conceived at that time are a significant example of the urban architecture of the Italian Renaissance, although not all of them were actually implemented. Palazzo Piccolomini, one of the buildings that Pope Pius II commissioned, was chosen by director Franco Zeffirelli as location for filming some scenes of “Romeo and Juliet”. Piazza Pio II, Palazzo Piccolomini and the Cathedral are well worth visiting.



ASCIANO

Lying at the heart of the Crete Senesi, Asciano is one of the oldest and most remarkable towns in the Siena area. Initially an Etruscan settlement, it was further developed by the Romans. The old town still retains its distinctive medieval look, with major landmarks that have survived to the present day, such as the 11th-century Basilica of Sant’Agata, which was further expanded in the Gothic style. History and modern architecture merge together in the Site Transitoire, by French sculptor Jean Paul Philippe, located amid the Crete Senesi, where three small roads meet.



CASTELNUOVO BERARDENGA

The town, founded in the Middle Ages, lies north-east of Siena, in the Chianti area. Inside the church of Madonna del Patrocinio, at the heart of the village, is a 14th-century terracotta statue of the Virgin Mary, which was found among the ruins of the castle. The picturesque surroundings of Castelnuovo Berardenga are dotted with castles; making the area a major tourist destination. Main landmarks include the monastery and church (Certosa) of San Pietro or Pontignano (established in 1343, with a magnificent cloister that is open to the public), the castle of Montalto and the village of San Gusmè. Within the municipal district of Castelnuovo Berardenga is the tiny village of Montaperti, which is known for being the setting of a battle that was fought between the Guelphs and the Ghibellines that is commemorated with a torchlight procession every year.





TV COVERAGE - Strade Bianche

The international broadcast feed of the XII edition of the Strade Bianche NamedSport, produced by the host broadcaster RAI, will cover the final two hours of the race live, be distributed in 193 countries around the world and cover all five continents across 13 different TV networks.



In Italy, the race will be broadcast by the public broadcaster, first on RAI Sport + HD, and then on RAI 2 for the final kilometers of the race.



Free-to-view coverage in Europe will be available to viewers in France via La Chaine L'Équipe and in Belgium on the screens of VRT Sporza, while the rest of the territories of the Old Continent will be covered by Eurosport, as well as those of the Asia and Pacific region.



Still in the Far East, Japanese fans can follow the race live on DAZN; in New Zealand, the race will also be broadcast live by Sky Sports.



“Europe's southernmost Northern Classic” will be broadcast live in South Africa on the screens of Supersport and, in the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa, by Kwese Sports and throughout the Middle East and North Africa, on the OSN channels.



In the Americas, the “Classica degli Sterri” (“Classic of the Dirt Roads”) will be broadcast live on the Fubo.TV platform (in the US and Canada), and on TDN in Mexico and Central America, while the ESPN network will cover Brazil, the rest of South America and the Caribbean with commentary in Portuguese, Spanish and English.



Footage of the race will also be distributed around world through the SNTV (Sports News Television) platform.



Strade Bianche International TV Schedule available here.



TV COVERAGE - Strade Bianche Women Elite

The Women Elite Strade Bianche NamedSport will see a record level of TV coverage of this year’s race, with RAI, the Italian host broadcaster, showing the last hour of the race live.



In Italy, the race will be broadcast free-to-view by RAI Sport + HD, and by La Chaine L'Équipe in France and by VRT Sporza in Belgium, who will broadcast the race live.



In Europe, Eurosport will broadcast the race on a delayed basis on its traditional TV channels in selected territories, while live coverage of the race will be available throughout Europe on the broadcaster’s Eurosport Player platform.



South African viewers will enjoy live coverage of the race via screens of Supersport and, in the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa, by Kwese Sports, as well as in the Americas on the Fubo.TV platform (in the USA and Canada), and on ESPN Brasil in South America.



The Women Elite Women's Strade Bianche NamedSport will also reach racing fans in the antipodes, thanks to live programming by Sky Sports in New Zealand.



Strade Bianche Women Elite International TV Schedule available here.



SUNDAY 5 MARCH – THE GRAN FONDO

On Sunday, over the very same course as the women's pro race the previous day, the Gran Fondo will see 5,000 sportive riders taking on the Strade Bianche of the Terre di Siena.



#StradeBianche