 

Still No Sign Of Cavendish Return

01 June 2017 08:36
The return of Mark Cavendish to racing remains unclear.

British Cycling announced on Wednesday, the Manxman who is suffering from the Epstein Barr Virus (Glandular Fever), as being one of those who will take part in the British National Championships which are being held at the end of this month.

However, his Dimension Data team have confirmed that Cavendish, who has not raced since March, will not be in their teams for next week's Critérium du Dauphiné or the Tour de Suisse, which are both traditional warm up races for the Tour De France.

Whether Cavendish will make the African team's squad for the Tour De France which this year starts in Dusseldorf on July 1st, no-one is saying but Dimension Data's Doug Rider has told cyclingnews.com that going into the 104th Tour De France without Mark Cavendish who won four stages last year would be 'horrific'.  

http://www.sport.co.uk/cycling/very-strong-line-up-for-british-national-championships/8789339/


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

