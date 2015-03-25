Stavanager For Hammer Series

Stavanger in Norway will be the next venue for The Hammer Series in 2018.





Hammer Stavanger, is a revolutionary team-based format featuring three races on fan-friendly circuits.





25 May – Hammer Climb

Teams fight for points in the Hammer Climb: 10 laps of an 8.5km circuit between the Sandnes fan zone and the climb at Skaarlia (one kilometre, average seven per cent gradient).

26 May – Hammer Sprint

The Hammer Sprint – 10 laps of an action-packed 10km course through Stavanger and Eiganes – will see teams sprint for points each time they cross the finish line at the Stavanger Forum expo area.

27 May – Hammer Chase

The decisive Hammer Chase is a team pursuit: three laps from Stavanger Forum along Hafrsfjord and Gandsfjord. Starting positions are determined by the standings after two days, and the first team with four riders over the finish line will become the overall winner of Hammer Stavanger. At the inaugural Hammer Series event in June at Sportzone Limburg, Team Sky triumphed in a thrilling final-straight sprint against Team Sunweb.





Hammer Series brings bike racing closer than ever for fans at the event, on TV and online. Shorter races of around two hours, live on-board cameras, in-race rider performance data, a cycling expo, sportives, a family day and fan zone are just some of the perks Hammer Series will bring enthusiastic Norwegian fans.

Through partnerships Hammer Series has with a majority of WorldTour Teams, a truly world-class field is guaranteed, including 2017 Hammer Sportzone Limburg winners Team Sky, runners-up Team Sunweb (crowned TTT World Champions in Bergen last Sunday), and UAE Team Emirates, the new team of local heroes Alexander Kristoff and Sven Erik Bystrøm.

“Hammer is an exciting concept,” said Stavanger-born Kristoff. “I know the roads, all three stages seem to suit me very well and the climbs are not too hard. We will be one of the contenders for victory.”

Roy Hegreberg added: “As we saw in Limburg in the Netherlands in June, Hammer Series is a revolution for professional cycling and we are happy to be among the first to jump aboard that train. The format focuses on teamwork and bringing the action closer to fans.

“Over the next five years Hammer will boost Norwegian cycling and help to develop the sport and economy in the area. Our goal is to make the Stavanger region more attractive to the world’s cyclists, and to develop into the biggest cycling event in Scandinavia.”













