Stage Win For Sacha Modola In Andalucia

Sacha Modolo of EF Education has won the third stage of the 64 th Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol.

Team Sky’s Wout Poels was the leader of this 2.HC category race which had for its third stage - a 165.5km stage from Mancha Real to Herrera on a day of no wind.

Marco Minnaaard of Wanty Group, Alvaro Cuadros of Caja Rural, Hector Saez of Murias and Burgos BH’s Oscar Cabedo got into a break and took the sprints and KOM climbs

With 25kms to go, only Cuadros and Saez were still clear and nine kilometres later, they were still clear, although the pelotón were after them and they were soon caught.

BMC got riders to the front as did Astana led going under the flam rouge. The sprint took place and Sacha Modola timed it right after being perfectly led out by his team, who avoided a crash to win in 3.48.18 ahead of Barbero,Soto and Gatto.





Wout Poels keeps his lead in the race.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

