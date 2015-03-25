Stage Cities To Turn Pink To Celebrate Giro D'Italia 101

With exactly 101 days left to the start of the 101st edition of the Giro d’Italia the host cities celebrate their link with the Corsa Rosa, illuminating their landmarks in pink, including important squares, monuments, roads and special locations. Rome: the Fontana dell'Obelisco in Piazza del Popolo Here’s the full list of important features now lit up in pink: Stage 1 – JERUSALEM - JERUSALEM (ITT): the Bridge of Strings and the Town Hall in Jerusalem

Stage 2 – HAIFA - TEL AVIV: the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa and the Town Hall in Tel Aviv

Stage 3 – BE'ER SHEVA - EILAT: the Town Hall, the Fountain at the entrance of the city, the Negev Museum and the Amphitheatre in Be'er Sheva and the High Road Lighting in Eilat

Stage 4 – CATANIA - CALTAGIRONE: the Staircase of Santa Maria del Monte in Caltagirone

Stage 5 – AGRIGENTO - SANTA NINFA (Valle del Belice): the Rampinzeri Castle in Santa Ninfa

Stage 6 – CALTANISSETTA - ETNA: the Triton Fountain in Caltanissetta

Stage 7 – PIZZO - PRAIA A MARE: the Murat Castle in Pizzo

Stage 8 – PRAIA A MARE - MONTEVERGINE DI MERCOGLIANO: the Madonna della Grotta Sanctuary, the Church of Sacred Heart and Isola di Dino in Praia a Mare

Stage 9 – PESCO SANNITA - GRAN SASSO D'ITALIA (Campo Imperatore): Orlando Palace in Pesco Sannita and the village of Santo Stefano di Sessanio

Stage 10 – PENNE - GUALDO TADINO: the Rocca Flea in Gualdo Tadino

Stage 11 – ASSISI - OSIMO: the Rocca Maggiore in Assisi and the Town Hall in Osimo

Stage 12 – OSIMO - IMOLA: Matteotti Square in Imola

Stage 13 – FERRARA - NERVESA DELLA BATTAGLIA: Volpato Panigai Palace (Town Hall) in Nervesa della Battaglia

Stage 14 – SAN VITO AL TAGLIAMENTO - MONTE ZONCOLAN: the Loggia Pubblica in San Vito al Tagliamento and a dedicated pink torchlight procession on Monte Zoncolan

Stage 15 – TOLMEZZO - SAPPADA: the Picotta Tower in Tolmezzo and the Monte Siera in Sappada

Stage 16 – TRENTO - ROVERETO (ITT): the mighty bell Maria Dolens, the MART (Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Trento and Rovereto) and the Castle in Rovereto

Stage 17 – FRANCIACORTA STAGE (Riva del Garda - Iseo): the wine cellars of the Consorzio Franciacorta and the Harbour, the Town Hall and the Castle in Iseo

Stage 18 – ABBIATEGRASSO - PRATO NEVOSO: the Visconti Castle in Abbiategrasso and the Conca ski run in Prato Nevoso

Stage 19 – VENARIA REALE - BARDONECCHIA: the Piazza dell'Annunziata and the Clock Tower of the Palace of Venaria in Venaria Reale and the Palazzo delle Feste in Bardonecchia

Stage 20 – SUSA - CERVINIA: the Bell Tower of the Susa Cathedral

Stage 20 – SUSA - CERVINIA: the Bell Tower of the Susa Cathedral

