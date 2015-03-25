Sprinters Line Up For Ride London

A stellar collection of some of the best sprinters in the world headline the 2017 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic on Sunday 30 July.

Arguably the best young sprinter on the planet Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), Tour de France stars Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) plus Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky) are all confirmed as starters.

The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic is the world’s richest one-day race and, for the first time this year, a UCI WorldTour event. It is the first time a British race has ever achieved this status and puts the Classic on the world’s highest tier of bike races.

German sprint king Greipel, who has 22 Grand Tour wins to his name, will be making his Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic debut and he says London is a city that deserves a world-class bike race.

Greipel said: “Due to several circumstances I wasn’t able to start in London in previous years. Despite the fact this is a rather new race a lot of top riders have already won here.

“Every year the list of participants becomes more and more impressive and with riders like Viviani, Gaviria and Matthews in this edition it shows a lot of great cyclists want to come to London. The promotion of the race to the UCI WorldTour level is the best proof of this and a world city like London deserves a top race.”

In the four editions of the Classic to date, two have come down to a bunch sprint on The Mall – in 2013 when Arnaud Demare was first across the line and last year when former world champion Tom Boonen timed his sprint to perfection.

Greipel, along with all the other top sprinters, will be determined to make it another spectacular sprint finish in 2017.

He said: “The ideal scenario would be that at Lotto Soudal we have a few riders still at the front when entering the finale and we can organise ourselves to aim for a good result.”

Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic Race Director Mick Bennett said: “The 2017 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic is the first British men’s race to win UCI WorldTour status and the stellar field reflects that.

“We have a collection of the world’s very best sprinters including Fernando Gaviria, who won four stages in the Giro d’Italia in May, so the teams are clearly hoping the race will come down to another thrilling sprint finish on The Mall. What a Classic we have in prospect.”

A record number of 13 UCI WorldTour teams will race in this year’s race alongside eight UCI ProContinental teams. This year, teams will comprise seven riders as opposed to six in previous editions of the race.

The teams racing are:

UCI WorldTour

· BORA-Hansgrohe (Germany)

· BMC Racing (USA)

· Cannondale-Drapac (USA)

· Lotto NL-Jumbo (Netherlands)

· Lotto-Soudal (Belgium)

· Orica-Scott (Australia)

· Quick-Step Floors (Belgium)

· Team Dimension Data (South Africa)

· Team Katusha-Alpecin (Switzerland)

· Team Sky (Great Britain)

· Team Sunweb (Germany)

· Trek Segafredo (USA)

· UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

UCI ProContinental

· Androni - Sidermec – Bottecchia (Italy)

· Aqua Blue Sport (Ireland)

· Caja Rural Seguros RGA (Spain)

· CCC Sprandi Polkowice (Poland)

· Israel Cycling Academy (Israel)

· Wanty – Groupe Gobert (Belgium)

· Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Belgium)

· Wilier Triestina – Selle Italia (Italy)

A prize pot of 100,000 Euros will be up for grabs at the 2017 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic which includes prizes for the Continental Tyres Sprints Competition and Continental Tyres King of the Mountains.

This year’s route is 187 kilometres and will take the riders from central London out to Surrey where they will climb Leith Hill before two circuits taking in Dorking and Ranmore Common. Riders then head to the famous ascent of Box Hill before returning to central London and the iconic finish on The Mall. For a full route map, see here.

The full rider list will be announced on Tuesday 25 July.

The Classic will again be screened live on BBC One from 15:30 to 18:30 on Sunday 30 July. It will be the final event of Prudential RideLondon, the world’s greatest festival of cycling, from July 28-30.

Follow all the latest rider announcement and news on the Prudential RideLondon WorldTour social channels on Twitter @RideLondonWT and on Facebook at RideLondon WorldTour.

The organisers of Prudential RideLondon will deliver an extensive community engagement programme with the support of TfL, the London boroughs on the route and Surrey County Council to help residents and businesses along the route plan ahead. This will include pre-awareness campaign posters on the transport network, a series of customer information emails and a leaflet drop in July to more than one million residents and businesses along the route. Information on travel disruption and advice will be available on www.tfl.gov.uk/ridelondon. To avoid delays over the event weekend, all drivers are advised to avoid areas near the event routes.













