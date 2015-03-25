Spilak Wins The 2017 Tour De Suisse

Simon Spilak of Katusha Alpecin has won the Tour De Suisse on a day when Rohan Dennis recorded another time trial win.

Spilak was the leader for the final stage of the 81 st edition of the race which was a 28.5km time trial in Schauffhausen.

Jonathan Dibben of Team Sky was the first down the ramp and completed the course in a time of 38.48.

Cannondale Drapac’s Ryan Mullen was amongst the favourites for the stage and he was next into the hot seat with a time of 38.29.

Rohan Dennis of BMC had won the opening time trial of this race and with Tom Dumoulin having withdrawn after stage six, the Australian was many people’s tip to again win a time trial in this race.

The Australian, who won the opening stage of the Tour De France in Utrecht in 2015, flew home in a time of 36.30.

It was a time that again many were unable to beat although there were those who were able to get into the top ten and push out Ryan Mullen.

The race leader Simon Spilak was last to go and set off with a 52 second lead over Domenico Caruso who came on home third some 47 seconds down on Rohan Dennis’ time.

Simon Spilak, the Slovakian, finished 51 seconds down on Rohan Dennis who took the stage win and although he lost four seconds to Caruso, Spilak had done his job and took the overall win.

Stage Result

1 Rohan Dennis BMC 36:30

2 Stefan Küng BMC +29

3 Damiano Caruso BMC +47

4 Jon Izaguirre Bahrain-Merida +51

5 Simon Spilak Katusha-Alpecin +51

Speaking about his win, Rohan Dennis said: “I can’t really pick between the two [victories] I came here with the goal to win both the time trials and get back into the swing of racing. For us it was a good day with the top three places and second overall for Damiano Caruso. It has been a really good week. “I just switch my brain off and go hard. Obviously it’s really calculate with what I do on the flats, the climb and the downhills with the power at the same time you just have to not think about the pain and try to go as fast as possible.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

