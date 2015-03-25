 

Spilak - The Weather Was Better For Me

16 June 2017 11:36
Simon Spilak has said that the weather was better for him as he took the win on stage seven of the 81st Tour De Suisse.

Spilak got into a break late on and attacked to take the win and said to the Katusha Alpecin press office:  “Immediately from the start this morning I felt that I had good legs. Yesterday it was 30 degrees, but today it was 20 and this is better for me. We had a plan for today and the team was so good. Not to perform well was not an option. (Baptiste) Planckaert and (Jhonatan) Restrepo went with the early break while the others stayed with me to keep me out of the wind. Taaramäe was getting our drinks and then at the end he was still with me on the final climb and did a great job.

“With 7-8k to go, I dropped Rein and Joe Dombrowski. Maybe that was too far from the finish, but what else could I do? I had to take the jersey for my team. Now it is 52-seconds to Caruso and more than one minute to Kruijswijk. Tomorrow is a sprinter’s stage so we should be able to control that and then a long TT on the last day. And yes, I am not so bad in the TT,”

Aqua Blue Sports, Lasse Norman Hansen retained his KOM jersey and said to his team's press officer: "Many say this was the Queen stage but I think yesterday was harder.

"I enjoyed the day. It was pretty much down hill until the last climb and that was a beautiful one.

"I managed to keep the jersey – GC favourites are clearly very good at splitting the points between them. I am still in the blue and I will try to defend it tomorrow.”

 



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

