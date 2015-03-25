Spilak New Tour De Suisse Leader

Simon Spilak of Katusha Alpecin is the new lead of the Tour De Suisse after victory on stage seven.

Domenico Pozzovivo of AG2R La Mondiale was the new leader after his win on stage six and stage seven saw eighteen riders in Jhonatan Restrepo, Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin), Jeroen Meijers (Roompot-Oranje Loterij), Lars-Petter Nordhaug, Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport), David De La Cruz, Matteo Trentin (Quick Step Floors), Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data), Marcus Burghardt, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Lilian Calmejane, Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Matthew Hayman (Orica-Scott), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Jon Dibben (Team Sky), and Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida) in a break on a 160.8km stage from Zernez to Sölden with a summit finish on the summit finish on the Tiefenbach Glacier.

Peter Sagan picked up some point in the sprint but with less than twenty kilometres to go, the peloton had brought this group back and Sagan disappeared into its ranks.

Taaramae, Spilak, Caruso, Izaguirre, Kruijswijk, Dombrowski, Soler, Hirt were in the front group and it was Simon Spilak of Katusha who went on the attack, getting 27 seconds clear.

Behind him, the chasers Ion Izaguirre caught Joe Dombrowski with three kilometres to go as the race leader continued to lose more time.

Spilak was not to be caught and he took the win ahead of Ion Izzagirre, Joe Dombrowski , Damiano Caruso and Steven Kruijswijk of LottoNl-Jumbo.

The win means that Simon Spilak leads the race with a 52 nd lead over Damiano Caruso.













