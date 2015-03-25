 

Spilak New Tour De Suisse Leader

16 June 2017 04:38

Simon Spilak of Katusha Alpecin is the new lead of the Tour De Suisse after victory on stage seven.

Domenico Pozzovivo of AG2R La Mondiale was the new leader after his win on stage six and stage seven saw eighteen riders in Jhonatan Restrepo, Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha-Alpecin), Jeroen Meijers (Roompot-Oranje Loterij), Lars-Petter Nordhaug, Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport), David De La Cruz, Matteo Trentin (Quick Step Floors), Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data), Marcus Burghardt, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Lilian Calmejane, Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Matthew Hayman (Orica-Scott), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Jon Dibben (Team Sky), and Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida) in a break on a 160.8km stage from Zernez to Sölden with a summit finish on the summit finish on the Tiefenbach Glacier.

Peter Sagan picked up some point in the sprint but with less than twenty kilometres to go, the peloton had brought this group back and Sagan disappeared into its ranks.

Taaramae, Spilak, Caruso, Izaguirre, Kruijswijk, Dombrowski, Soler, Hirt were in the front group and it was Simon Spilak of Katusha who went on the attack, getting 27 seconds clear.

Behind him, the chasers Ion Izaguirre caught Joe Dombrowski with three kilometres to go as the race leader continued to lose more time.

Spilak was not to be caught and he took the win ahead of Ion Izzagirre, Joe Dombrowski , Damiano Caruso and Steven Kruijswijk of LottoNl-Jumbo.

The win means that Simon Spilak leads the race with a 52nd lead over Damiano Caruso.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.

Feature Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers...

Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in August is set to break all of boxing's box-office records.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.