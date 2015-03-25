Special edition La Vuelta jersey for Aqua Blue Sport

The blue and gold of Aqua Blue Sport has become an iconic jersey in the peloton but there is a change in store for our first Grand Tour.





With just days before the first stage of the La Vuelta a España Aqua Blue Sport announce that the team will have a one off special jersey for the event. At the start of the great race in the French town of Nimes on August 19 the blue and gold will be replaced by a stunning white and gold ensemble.





The white jersey will be a beacon in the peloton and will be complimented by our Saint Patrick’s deep blue shorts.





The jersey retains the team’s Irish influence with a golden shamrock and inside the collar an Irish tricolour with the words “La Vuelta 2017”.





Aqua Blue Sport General Manager, Stephen Moore, said that the jersey change is the team’s tribute to the La Vuelta for inviting the team.





He said: “We are all incredibly honoured to be taking part in La Vuelta and to mark the occasion we have decided to make a one off white jersey. Our gold chevron, so visible in this year’s peloton, will remain an integral part of our jersey and the blue will be there in the shorts. With the bright reflective quality of the white there is also the added benefit for the riders to deal with the high heat of Spain in August. We are really looking forward to showing our new colours and don’t worry the blue and gold will be back for the rest of the season.”





Tatjana Verbeek, of Vermarc Sport, said the company put their best designers on the job to make the special edition jersey.

She said: “Vermarc Sport is very proud to be a partner of Aqua Blue Sport. We were delighted when we got the news that the team has been invited to the Vuelta this year. Therefore we created a special white jersey with an ultra-light fabric. We cannot wait until Saturday to see the team perform in their new outfit.”





























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





















Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.