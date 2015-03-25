Soler Wins Paris-Nice

Movistar’s Marc Soler has won the 76 th Paris-Nice race in France.

Mitchelton Scott’s Simon Yates was the man in the yellow jersey for this 110km stage which started and finished in Nice with six climbs

On a rain soaked day, Thomas De Gendt took the first climb of the day and the seven points on offer before a group of twenty four riders formed which included the race leader.

That was slimmed down to Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), Jakob Fuglsang and Omar Fraile (Astana) and they had a lead of forty seconds which started to go out.

Fuglsang crashed but was able to get back to the chasing group leaving Fraile to take the seven points on the Cote de Peille climb and the points on the next climb with 42 seconds left.

Fraile was then first over the Cote D’Eze as their lead dropped to 57 seconds with Fraile, De La Cruz and Marc Soler out in front with eleven kilometres to go.

De La Cruz pushed on with Soler trying to bridge back to him. Soler got within two seconds of David De La Cruz of Team Sky who won the stage. However, Soler finished a couple of seconds behind him and with the time bonuses, that was enough for him to take the overall victory by four seconds from Simon Yates.





