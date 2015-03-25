Slagter Takes Tour Of Austria Stage Two Win

Tom Jelle Slagter has won stage two of the Tour Of Austria.





At the end of a 1996.km stage from Vienna to Poggstall, the Cannondale Drapac rider took the win 5.00.08, ahead of Mekseb Debesay of Team Dimension Data, iguel Angel Lopez Moreno of Astana and Martijn Tusveld of Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij.





Sep Vanmarcke of Cannondale Drapac finished fifth nine seconds down but keeps his overall lead in the race.













