Skujilns Wins Third Challenge Mallorca Race

Trek Segefredo’s Tom Skujins has won the third race in the XXVII Playa de Palma Challenge Ciclista Mallorca trophy.

The third race was the Lloseta Andratx trophy and saw five rider break early only to be caught and nine riders in Le Roux, Ezquerra, Van Hecke, González, Van Goethem, Peyskens, Salvador, García, López, Dina and Rubio take over on the front.

They had a lead of 31 seconds after 38kms but it was not enough and they were brought back on the Coll de Femenia and Garikoitz Bravo stayed clear until he too was caught with 58kms gone.

Twenty nine riders briefly were away with Groschartner taking the special sprint before Turek, Gesbert and Preben Van Hecke who took the intermediate sprint points.

With a lead of 1.09, Turek, led the trio of escapers over the Coll den Claret climb but that break ended and Trek Segafredo’s Michael Gogl led, taking the next climb and sprint before he too was caught.

Ten riders attacked with Tom Skujins coming out of the break to go solo with seven kilometres left.

The Trek Segafredo rider was not to be caught and he took the win ahead of Muhlberger of Bora Hansgrohe and Reinders of Team Roompot.













