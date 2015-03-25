Single Day Race For La Course In 2018

The La Course by Le Tour De France women's race will revert to being held on just one day in 2018.





In 2017, the race was split over two days with a 67.5km mountain stage and then a time trial in Marseille two days later.





The fifth edition of the women’s race will see part of the tenth stage of the Tour de France being used on Tuesday July 17th 2018 and will see the riders start in Duingt, and ripe through the Alpes on a 118 kilometre course to the finish at Le Grand-Bournand. taking in the Col de Romme and the Col de la Colombière climbs.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

