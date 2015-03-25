Simon Yates Leads Paris-Nice

STAGE CLASSIFICATION 1. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in 5h02’54’’ 2. Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team) at 8’’ 3. Jon Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) at 8’’ GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) 27h29’02’’ 2. Jon Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) at 11’’ 3. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) at 12’’

Yates said about his win:

“It was a really great job by the boys today, we were always in perfect position and I never wasted any energy throughout the day which I think is what really helped me in the final there. Of course, it’s my first victory on a real summit finish so I’m really happy. Obviously really tired now but we need to defend tomorrow.” “I don’t think anybody likes these conditions but I don’t mind racing in the rain. For sure it’s very waring on the body and adds an extra element to the race but with the boys there, they looked after me perfectly and I never wasted any energy throughout the day and that really gave me an extra bit in the final. “The plan was to be in good position from the start because it was a very difficult Paris-Nice stage - never a straight bit of road, twisting and turning on really difficult terrain and you save so much energy at the front. Normally I don’t like to sit at the front, I prefer to sit back and relax a bit but today is one of those days that you really need to be there. Once we got to the climb we just had to see how we were feeling. “It’s going to be difficult to defend tomorrow, it’s still close, I didn’t have much of a gap at the finish there so we will see how it goes. It’s the last stage. The last couple of years it kicked off early and I expect the same again tomorrow. I like that stage, we’ll have to see about the weather, but we’ll see.”

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP