 

Simon Yates Going For Tour De France Win

29 June 2017 02:37
Simon Yates is going for the General Classification at the Tour De France, Orica Scott announced at their press conference in Dusseldorf this afternoon.

The Bury hailing biker is part of a team which has no pure sprinter for the three week long race and said; "I have been training in Andorra I have seen my brother's hard work and I am trying to replicate that. 

It's very hard to give advice for something that is not in the moment but I am sure I will have my brother's support from the sofa.

" My brother and I both  have a great relationship with Esteban and we like to have run and race bikes and that is what we like doing.

"It's the first time I am going for GC so I am going to have to learn to save some energy."



 Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

