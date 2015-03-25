Senni Wins Colorado Classic

BMC’s Manuel Senni has won the Colorado Classic.

The final stage in this four-stage race in its first outing, was a 120km affair taking in City Park in Denver and had Manuel Senni of BMC in the leader’s jersey.

Molina Canet, Calabria, Blevins and Companioni. got into a break and were ninety seconds clear with Blevins taking the first sprint and Ruben Companioni the second.

They were still 1.35 ahead of the other 82 riders with 44kms to go on this ten- lap race.

With the gap at fifty seconds, Will Clarke of Cannondale Drapac crashed and was forced to retire.

Companioni went away with less than two laps left but was soon re-joined by Molina with the others in the break returning to the peloton.

Onto the final lap and everyone was back together with BMC controlling the peloton with a big turn from Dillier.

Nippo Vini Fantini got riders on the front but Cannondale Drapac had riders in good positions as did Trek. The sprint was on. Marco Canola claimed he was impeded on the right as Israel Cycling Academy’s Mikhael Raim took the win in 2.32.50 ahead of Travis McCabe.

Manuel Senni of BMC finished safely in the top ten and took the overall win.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

