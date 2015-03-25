Second Tour Of Turkey Win For Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett of Bora Hangrohe made it two out of two by winning the second stage of the 53 rd Presidential Tour Of Turkey.

Stage Two was a 206km stage from Kumluca to Fethiye and had Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe in the leader’s jersey.

Mirco Maestri and Onur Balkan were the two to break and after two hours of racing they were, four minutes ahead.

With Maestri taking the points on the first climb and Balkan taking the Beauty Sprint, Alfonso Murilo (Soul Brasil) joined the leaders who were 2.58 ahead with 88kms remaining on a sunny day where the pace was quite slow.

Maestri took the three points on the second climb to take his tally to eight points.

There was a crash involving an Astana rider in Sergei Chernetckii who hit the deck with 74.9kms to go, following a touch of wheels.

Chernetckii was forced to abandon the race due to his injuries whilst up front, Balkan dropped out of the break which was 2.58 ahead with 55kms left.

Maestri took the next intermediate sprints well ahead of Murilo with Diego Ulissi taking the final second to add to his two from stage one and saying that as the race could decided by seconds it was important to get as many possible.

Maestri and Murilo had a lead of 51 seconds going into the final twenty- one kilometres of the stage as the stage headed back towards the harbour around Fetiye.

On the long straight road, the peloton had the duo in their sights and with 11.9kms, their time on the front was over.

With the pace high, the teams jostled to get their sprinters into the best position possible.

Trusov of Gaz Prom dropped a chain in the middle of the peloton as Trek, Bora and UEA hogged the front, trying to marshall things.

Trek were leading the battle from the front as they took the final turn. Sam Bennett was in third wheel and went to take the win in a messy sprint in 6 02.05 ahead of Edward Theuns and Minali.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

