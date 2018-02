Marr Sarreu has won the third stage of the Etoile Des Bessages race in France.





Three riders were clear in the latter stages of this 152.6km stage which started and finished in Bessages.





They were caught and it ended up in a sprint which was won by Sarreu in a time of 3.56.29 ahead of Thomas Boudat and Sam Dumoulin.









Kev Monks For Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

