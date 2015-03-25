 

Scully: I Felt Strong

18 June 2017 05:51
Cannondale Drapac's Tom Scully said that he felt strong as he took the win on the final stage of the Route Du Sud.

Speaking about his first ever victory, the New Zealander said;  "I knew it would be hard for a team to chase in the heat, as it was really easy to go into the red in these conditions,.

"The early break went after about 15, 20 kilometres.

"It was a hot, dry, blue-sky day. Will Clarke was strong, covering moves right from the start. I waited after it was really hard, then gave it a go on a slight drag up. A few followed and we kept the gas on for a bit and eventually we had a group of seven away, working nice together. Shortly after two more joined.

"The group was working hard, but everyone was getting tired approaching the car racing track," Scully said. "At three to go, the gap was down to 12 seconds."

"I wasn't particularly aiming for a stage win coming into this race, but it's always on the cards when you can have the freedom to get in the breakaway.

"So you just have to be ready.

I felt strong. "I'm happy with how the condition is after a big block of training following the Classics."




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

