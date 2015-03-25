Schachmann Takes Volta A Catalunya Stage Win

Quick Step's Max Schachmann has won stage six of the Volta a Catalunya.





The stage was reduced to 117kms due to snow with a finish in Vielha and it was Quick Step's Max Schachman and Diego Rubio of Burgos BH who went clear early on, taking a four minute lead on a wet and wndy day.





Thier lead dropped to two minutes with fifty kilometres to go but as the crosswinds got up, the peloton split and with fifteen kilometres left, the pair were still a minute ahead.





That was enough and Rubio led it out in the final sprint but Schachmann got past him to take the victory in 2.34.25.





Irishman Sam Bennett finished on the podium, taking third place by winning the sprint from what remained of the peloton who came in eighteen seconds down.





Movistar's Alejandro Valverde leads the race going into the final stage.





Schachmann said about his win: "I am so happy, you can't believe it! I have felt good for a long period, but today being able to take my first victory is amazing. I will always remember this day. I had good sensations from the morning, actually already since yesterday. I tried a few times yesterday, but it didn't work out. Today it was different and worked out perfectly. I was ready from the morning, even opting for my aero bike despite that climb, because I wanted to be in the break to try and get a result. This win is also for Petr Vakoc, my teammate who is out with an injury. Last year it was me, but today I proved it's possible to come back stronger, and if I can do it, he can too!,





"On the profile, it might have looked like a sprinters' stage, but in the end it turned out to be a tough one. It was shorter than planned, but the weather made it really tough. Despite that, I went into the breakaway, and even though it was just me and Rubio there, we worked hard and gave everything on the roads to Torrefarrera. When the peloton began the chase, our gap went down and with 20 kilometers to go we had under two minutes, but we continued to do our job and pull hard."





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP





Source: DSG

