FDJ's Marc Sarreu has won the opening stage of the Étoile de Bessèges race in France.





There were plenty of crashes on a 162.5km stage from Bellegarde to Beaucaire where three riders had got clear.





The breaks were finalyl caught with five kilometres remaining and there were crashes inside the 5kms to go mark and in the final kilometre which saw a bunch sprint and Marc Sarreu of FDJ take the win ahead of Thomas Boudat and Bryan Coquard.









