Sarreau Takes Circuit Sarthe Stage Win

Groupama’s FDJ’s Marc Sarreau has won the second stage of the Circuit Sarthe race in France.

This four-stage race had for its second stage, a 183.7km stage from Riaillé to Ancenis-Compa with Justin Jules of WB Aqua Protect in the leader’s jersey.

Arnaud Courteille crashed and was forced to abandon the race which had Mihaylov and Arboleda in the lead early on.

The pair quickly had a lead of 3.10 with that lead going out to five minutes as Mihaylov took the first sprint after sixty kilometres.

Arboleda, the KOM leader was first over the first climb of the day before the pair were brought back after 120kms of racing.

Thomas took the second sprint, the second climb and the five points on the third climb and the points for the third sprint as he and Bidard of AG2R took a lead of 1.04 over the finish line for the fifth time.

The pair were caught three kilometres out and it came down to a sprint which was won by Marc Sarreau of Groupama FDJ who took the leader’s and points jersey.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.