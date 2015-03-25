Sanchez Wins Tour Of The Alps Stage Four

Astana’s Luis Leon Sanchez has won the fourth stage of the Tour Of The Alps race.

Formerly, the Giro Del Trentin, this fourth stage was over a 134.3km course from Chiusa/Klausen in Italy to Lienz in Austria and had Thibaut Pinot in the leader’s Fuschia jersey.

On another lovely sunny day, 126 riders started and it was Hermans who was first over the Terento climb, taking the six points for this category two climb ahead of Dupont.

The pair had a slight lead on a chasing group of seven of Bizkarra, Meintjes, De La Cruz of Team Sky, Durasek of UAE, Padun, Grosschart of Bora Hansgrohe and Villella with one hundred kilometres left and they joined to form a nine man break which was 1.52 ahead with 80kms remaining.

Hermans took the sprint with 57kms to go as the race headed into Austria with the break having a two minute lead.

The break started to be swallowed up and soon was, as Chris Froome attacked with 11kms to go leading an elite group over the Bannerberg climb.

Going into the final four kilometres and Froome was in a three man group with Aru and Pozzovivo.

Pinot brought the group up to the backwheel of Aru and Mguel Angel Lopez tried to attack and thel Luis Leon Sanchez went with 1.9kms left.

Sanchez, seventh on stage three, was clear with 600 metres to go and he took both the left handers to win in 3.16.58 with George Bennett and Koen Bouwman second and third. Chris Froome finished tenth.





Pinot was fourth and leads the race going into the final stage which finishes in Innsbruck.

Source: DSG

