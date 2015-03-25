Sammy Sanchez Suspended

BMC have provisionally suspended Samuel Sanchez after he tested positive for a growth hormone.

The former Olympic champion, tested positive for GHRP-2 in an out-of-competition test on August 9th and in a press statement, BMC said: “BMC Racing Team was notified on Thursday, 17 August by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) of a potential anti-doping violation for the presence of GHRP-2 and its metabolite, in an out-of-race anti-doping control for Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez.

“In accordance with BMC Racing Team’s zero tolerance policy and UCI regulation, Sanchez has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect. Until the results of the B sample are provided, no further action will be taken.

“All riders and staff are held to the highest ethical standard and BMC Racing Team is extremely disappointed to share this news on the eve of the Vuelta a España.”

The 39-year old has been replaced with Loïc Vliegen in BMC's La Vuelta team and is expected to retire at the end of the season.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

