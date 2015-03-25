Sam Bennett Wins Ride Melbourne

Irishman Sam Bennett has won the Ride Melbourne Criterium.

The curtain raiser to the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race, this was a 116km, 22 x 5.3km lap race around the Melbourne F1 circuit.

There were a number of crashes early on before seven riders got into a break.

They were a minute away at the halfway stage and the break with Aqua Blue Sport’s Peter Koenig taking the sprint points, remained clear until the final lap.

This criterium came down to a sprint and Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe took the win 2.29.08 ahead of Elia Viviani, Steele Van Hoff, Niklas Arndt and Caleb Ewan.