Sam Bennett Wins Ride Melbourne

Irishman Sam Bennett has won the Ride Melbourne Criterium.
The curtain raiser to the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race, this was a 116km, 22 x 5.3km lap race around the Melbourne F1 circuit.
There were a number of crashes early on before seven riders got into a break.
They were a minute away at the halfway stage and the break with Aqua Blue Sport’s Peter Koenig taking the sprint points, remained clear until the final lap.
This criterium came down to a sprint and Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe took the win 2.29.08 ahead of Elia Viviani, Steele Van Hoff, Niklas Arndt and Caleb Ewan.
Picture courtesy of Ride Melbourne.
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP
Source: DSG