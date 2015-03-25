 

Sam Bennett Left Out Of Bora Hansgrohe TDF Team

21 June 2017 12:13
Irishman Sam Bennett has been left out of the Bora Hansgrohe team for the 2017 Tour De France.

Bennett, won two stages in the Tour Of Slovenia last week but will not take part in this year's race which sees Bora Hansgrohe's team working for Peter Sagan who will try to retain his green jersey.

“We have a strong team going into this year’s Tour de France," said Enrico Poitschke, Bora Hansgrohe's sports director .

2The last weeks and strong results gave us confidence, and we are eager to also fulfil our goals at the Tour.

"To fulfil our goals, was also the main aspect in selecting the riders.

"We have to support two leaders and need a balance between guys for the flat, sprints, and climbers. I am confident we found that mix, and now we are ready and looking forward to the Grand Départ in Düsseldorf.”

BORA – hansgrohe Tour de France line-up:

Maciej Bodnar (Pol)

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)

Marcus Burghardt (Ger)

Rafal Majka (Pol)

Jay McCarthy (Aus)

Pawel Poljanski (Pol)

Peter Sagan (Svk)

Juraj Sagan (Svk)

Rüdiger Selig (Ger) 

Source: DSG

