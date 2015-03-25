Sagan Wins Tour Of Poland Opener

Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgohe has won the opening stage of the Tour De Poland.





Peter Sagan was amongst those who started this 130km stage which started and finished in Krakow.





Four riders in Pawel Bernas, Martijn Keizer, Maciej Paterski and Charles Planet, went clear





Keizer took the first climb as the gap steadied at 1.37 after 67kms.





Into the final forty kilometres and the gap was down to less than a minute.





Keizer took the second climb to put the LottoNL-Jumbo rider into the KOM jersey for stage two and went away with Paterski who in turn dropped Keizer





Paterski was caught with 14 kilometres remaining before the peloton started on three local laps of four kilometres.





There were a couple of attacks but nothing could stick and up came Peter Sagan to take the win ahead of Caleb Ewen and Danny Van Poppel.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

