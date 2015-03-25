Sagan Takes Tour De France Stage Three WIn

Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe has won the third stage of the 104 th Tour De France.

On the birthday of Nicholas Roche and Fabio Aru, the third stage with Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas again in the lead, started out from Verviers, the home town of Philippe Gilbert, on a course which went through Luxembourg and into France with a category three climb finish at Longwy.

The sun was out for this 212km stage as Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal) and Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Oscaro) got away, chased by Romain Sicard (Direct Energie), Frederik Backaert (Wanty) and Nate Brown (Cannondale).

With two hundred kilometres to go, three became six and they started to work together, quickly taking a lead which was close to two minutes.

Nathan Brown took the maximum point on the first climb on the category four Cote de Sart after eighteen kilometres.

Onto the Spa-Francorchamps motor racing circuit and the gap was still at 1.50 and about the same as the race went into Luxembourg.

Politt was first to the twenty points at the sprint at Wincrange with Dimension Data’s Mark Cavendish leading the peloton over the sprint line and taking nine points but missed out on the main points on the Cote de Wiltz when Backaert held him off.

Brown took two points on the next climb but with the gap down to a minute, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Lilian Calméjane (Direct Energie) and Pierre-Louis Périchon (Fortuneo) attacked from the peloton and joined the break.

Approaching Dippart and De Gendt, Calmejane, Hardy and Périchon were in the lead whilst back down the road, AG2R La Mondiale’s Romain Bardet was announced on race radio as having crashed and had to rely on his team to bring him back.

Lilian Calméjane struck out and with fifteen kilometres to go, he was 37 seconds and had a mountains classification point in the bag.

Kiryienka of Team Sky crashed with two other but they all were back on their bikes for the final ten kilometres.

Calméjane was caught well before the final climb into Longwy. Greg Van Avermaet and Arnaud Demare were handily placed.

Marcel Kittel waved goodbye to his yellow jersey ambitions as Nicholas Roche led going under the flam rouge.

His BMC team mate Richie Porte attacked followed by Sagan at the head of a group which contained Geraint Thomas.

Up came Sagan, who over-came a slight mechanical and the Bora Hansgrohe rider took the win in 5.07.20 ahead of Michael Matthews and Irishman Dan Martin.

Geraint Thomas was sixth and keeps his leader’s jersey.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.