Sagan Take Tour De Suisse Stage Win

Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe has won the fifth stage of the Tour De Suisse.

Damiano Caruso of the BMC, the new leader led the riders out on a 222km stage from Bex to Cevio.

It was a stage which saw the first major break of the day forming after seventy kilometres and in it were: Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Ben King (Dimension Data), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott), Lars Petter Nordhaug (Aqua Blue Sport) and Jesper Asselman (Roompot).

The biggest climb of the stage was the Simplonpass which came in the middle of the stage and saw Lars Petter Nordhaug leading the break over the top with a lead of 3.50 over the peloton, which had fallen from six minutes at the start of the climb.

Amid beautiful scenary and a crash for Migel Angel Lopez which saw him taken to hospital , the break continued into Italy.

Kamyshev finally dropped out of the break for good, leaving five up front with a 1.40 gap with 38kms left and the rain now starting to pour.

Asselman took the sprint and King and Asselman stayed clear until there was six kilometres left.

It came down to a sprint and Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgohe took the win in 5.15.50 with Michael Albasini was second, Matteo Trentin third.

Damiano Caruso of BMC keep his leader's jersey.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

