Sagan - Pressure What Pressure?

Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe said that there was no pressure as he took the win on stage three of the 104th Tour De France.





Sagan, who took the win in Longwy told ASO: "What is pressure? I don't know what it is. First of all, I want to thank team for pulling all day. It was not easy with the head wind and a lot of stress in the peloton. It was a pretty hard climb at the end. I saw a little gap with 800m to go. I decided to speed up. It was far away and too early. When I started my sprint, my foot went out of the pedal. It was another mistake but I won. Michael Matthews almost beat me but I'm glad I stayed ahead of him."









Geraint Thomas stays in yellow and said: “It was obviously a stressful finale but the team did a good work to keep us up. At the start of the climb, Chris Froome was a little far, in about twentieth position, so we had to make an effort to move up. Richie Porte attacked strongly. I didn't expect that. I knew Sagan and other riders going for the stage victory would bring him back. We said before the race that Richie was the main man. Our impression is reinforced by what he did today. However, having the yellow jersey from the start of the Tour is a massive benefit for us. It gives us the freedom to ride at the front early but today we let the honor of pulling to other teams. It's a long way to Paris with another eighteen days to go but for me it's a dream scenario so far and it's good for the morale.”





Greg Van Avermaet (BMC, 4th in the stage): "I think Richie did a hard job. Everyone was a little bit 'à bloc'. Even Peter Sagan left a gap a little bit. Then, it was just about timing. I wanted to go a little bit earlier and surprise Peter a bit and take his wheel. But then he lost his pedal and he restarted his sprint again with me next to him and in the wind. This killed me a little bit I think. The team kept a good position for both of us, Richie and I. We had both options to play and I think this is the best approach to not lose time. Maybe you gain some seconds over the other guys if you are at the front of the peloton so for me it is the best solution to do what we did today. I felt great support from my team."





The Green Jersey wearing Marcel Kittel said: I'm still very confident, my legs were ok today, in the end it was very difficult. But in general I feel really good. For us, the goal will be again the victory tomorrow. I will be very focused. The green jersey ambition can be developed after a few more stages and if I see if I can have realistic ambitions or not. For now, I'll keep defending it and fighting for it.”





Cannondale Drapac's Nate Brown took over the lead in the KOM competition and said: “For sure the polka dot jersey is part of our plan. We went out with the goal yesterday to get the jersey and today we rode for keeping the jersey in the family. I'm the happiest man I kept it. We intend to continue being super aggressive during the whole race. We have guys for the GC. We want to spice up the race.”





AGR2's Pierre Latour who is in the white young riders jersey lead said: “I'm here for helping Romain Bardet. That's my priority. I saw that Stefan Küng couldn't hold our pace but I didn't think he'd lose twenty seconds so I didn't expect to take the white jersey. It doesn't change anything for me. I'm at the Tour for learning alongside Romain. He had a mechanical today. He changed his bike and some guys brought him back. I discover how nervous the Tour is. The crowd adds some stress. It's not a race like any other.”





Mark Cavendish tweeted: "That day was grim! Like being on an indoor trainer for 212km, always pressing on the pedals. Never going to be anyone but @ petosagan . Class"





1. Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) in 5h07’19’’

2. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) st

3. Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors), st





