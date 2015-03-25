 

Sagan - I Won As I Threw My Bike At The Line

07 August 2017 11:54
Peter Sagan said that he threw his bike at the line in order to win the opening stage of the Binck Bank Tour.

Sagan said to the Bora Hansgrohe press office about his win which he just took on the line:  “I was very lucky in the finish, because I was certain that I’d been passed on the line, but I took the win purely because I threw my bike at the last second. I didn’t even know I’d won until five minutes later.

"I didn’t want to go too early in the sprint – I wanted someone in front of me – so I waited until a little later before I went. The line was just too far away then, so I let Rudi and Groenewegen keep the gap, and after that I started my sprint behind them so I had a better line, taking advantage of having two guys in front of me, but still Bauhaus did a great sprint. I’m going to keep going and fighting at the race.

"Tomorrow is a big day for everyone with a 9km time trial – it’ll be tough and we want to make the most of it for BORA-hansgrohe. It’s a good day for Maciej Bodnar, and I’ll try not to lose time myself.”






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

