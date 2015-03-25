Sagan: I Had An Amazing Finale

Peter Sagan took the win on the third stage of the Amgen Tour Of California and was grateful to his Bora Hansgrohe team mates who had set him up for a win which was his sixteenth in the race since 2010.





Speaking to the Bora Hansgrohe press office, the world champion said: “I’d like to thank the entire team for their effort today and in particular my brother Juraj. He was probably the most visible rider on TV today – he was pulling all day. They all did a great job – they positioned me in the front in the last moment and then I had an amazing finale.





"I’m very happy with our performance of yesterday and today. This Tour of California has been very good for BORA-hansgrohe so far but we still have to see how it finishes. I didn’t feel very well yesterday in the climbs – maybe because I came from a high altitude training camp and I have to get used to lower altitudes. I feel my condition improving and again I’m happy with this result. I was a little back in the last 600m but I had a strong finale and took the win.”





Race leader Rafal Majka also of Bora Hansgrohe said: “It was a hard day with the wind. You had to be focused all day long. All the boys did an amazing job and showed excellent spirit in the end with Peter taking another stage. We can be really happy with two stages in hand and also still leading the GC.”









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

