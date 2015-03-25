Sagan Fined After Paris-Roubaix Win

Peter Sagan has been fined following his victory in the Paris-Roubaix race.





Sagan was fined along with runner up Silvan Dillier for breaking a UCI race regulation which states that no unauthorised refreshment should be taken in the final twenty kilometres of a race.





Both riders were fined 1000 Swiss Francs (CHF) for taking the bidons or food and as they were handed it by a team member stood on the side of the road, Bora Hansgrohe and AG2R La Mondiale were also fined 1000 CHF each, taking the total to around £3,000.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.