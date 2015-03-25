Sagan Dedicates Win To Michele Scarponi

Peter Sagan dedicated his victory today to the late great Michele Scarponi after he became World Champion for a third successive time.





Sagan took the win in the men's road race in a sprint and said: “It wasn’t easy! The last 5km, I said to myself it was already done – it’s gone. Then it changed in the front, then I tried to go in the breakaway, and then Gaviria tried to close the gap after which we managed to get it all back together for a sprint. It’s unbelievable. I’m sorry for Kristoff – he’s racing at home after all – but I’m very happy to win again. Three UCI World Championships – it’s special for sure. It doesn’t change anything, but it’s really special.”





“It’s hard to say before a race what will happen. You saw in the climb we were already splitting into two or three pieces. We were being caught from behind and then there was a break in the front, but I was lucky to come into the finish where I did – you can’t predict it – if somebody is stronger in the front, they can easily take the win.”

As always, Peter was quick to thank the people who got him to this win, but also took time to remember a respected rider. “I'd like to thank my national team – Slovakia – and my friends in the group. I want to dedicate my victory to Michele Scarponi – it would have been his birthday tomorrow. It was a sad thing to have happened this year – my best wishes to all his family. I also dedicate this victory to my wife – we’re expecting a baby, and this is a fantastic end to the season. I’m very happy.”





Result

1 Peter Sagan Slovakia 6.28.11

2 Alexander Kristoff

3 Michael Matthews

British & Irish riders

5 Ben Swift

26 Dan Martin

33 Nicholas Roche

36 Peter Kennaugh

97 Scott Thwaites

98 Mark Christian

117 Tao Geoghagen-Hart

DNF Conor Dunne, Ian Stannard, Owain Doull, Adam Blythe, Jon Dibben, Damien Shaw

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

