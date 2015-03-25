Sagan Dedicates Win To Michele Scarponi

“It’s hard to say before a race what will happen. You saw in the climb we were already splitting into two or three pieces. We were being caught from behind and then there was a break in the front, but I was lucky to come into the finish where I did – you can’t predict it – if somebody is stronger in the front, they can easily take the win.”
As always, Peter was quick to thank the people who got him to this win, but also took time to remember a respected rider. “I'd like to thank my national team – Slovakia – and my friends in the group. I want to dedicate my victory to Michele Scarponi – it would have been his birthday tomorrow. It was a sad thing to have happened this year – my best wishes to all his family. I also dedicate this victory to my wife – we’re expecting a baby, and this is a fantastic end to the season. I’m very happy.”
Result
1 Peter Sagan Slovakia 6.28.11
2 Alexander Kristoff
3 Michael Matthews
British & Irish riders
5 Ben Swift
26 Dan Martin
33 Nicholas Roche
36 Peter Kennaugh
97 Scott Thwaites
98 Mark Christian
117 Tao Geoghagen-Hart
DNF Conor Dunne, Ian Stannard, Owain Doull, Adam Blythe, Jon Dibben, Damien Shaw
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG