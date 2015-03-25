Sagan Accepts Defeat

Peter Sagan has accepted that he is out of the 104th Tour De France.





The Bora Hansgrohe rider was disqualified for use of an elbow during the fourth stage on Mark Cavendish by the race judges.





The German team appealed and Sagan was supported by a number of former riders including Jens Voigt who thought that Sagan receiving points deductions and being put to the back of the race was sufficent punishment.





However, the appeal was rejected and Sagan said: "I can only accept the decision of the jury, but I disagree. I don't think I've done anything wrong in the sprint."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

