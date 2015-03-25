 

Sagan - A Very Good Day For Us

17 June 2017 09:33
Peter Sagan said that it was a very good day for his Bora Hansgrohe team after he took the win on stage eight of the Tour De Suisse.

The victory on the 100km stage which started and finished in Schauffhausen was Sagan's second of this year's race and speaking to his team's press office, Sagan said:  “It was a very good day for us and once again I have to thank my teammates for their strong effort.

"We were practically the only ones to control the race today, so they did an excellent job. I’m happy for my second stage win this year – my fifteenth overall.

"The Tour de Suisse is a race I like, although it’s too early to talk about next year. I hope I can come back.”

Aqua Blue Sport's Lasse Norman Hansen needs only to finish the final time trial to win the King Of The Mountains competition and he said to his team's press officer: "I came here as a trackie and left as a climber, I guess that’s the facts.

"To be fair it has been a good week in the breakaway and I managed to snag mountain points on the smaller climbs. On the bigger climbs the GC favourites were very kind to split the points so I was very happy and surprised at that and I think everyone else was surprised also.

"As a team we have done very, very good here and we managed to take a stage win and a top ten finish in one of the sprints. We now also get the mountain jersey – as regards exposure we have been very visible in the race and that was the plan and goal for us.

"I just want to thank all the riders and staff for their help – I must pay a tribute to Conor Dunne who helped me in the breakaway on stage two.”



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

