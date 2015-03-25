 

Sagab Takes Binck Bank Tour Opening Stage Win

07 August 2017 04:16

Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe has won the opening stage of the Binck Bank Tour.

Formerly the Eneco Tour, this race takes place in Belgium and the Netherlands and started with a 169.8km stage from Breda to Vernay.

On a sunny day, Mark McNally of Wanty Group Gobert, Allegaert, De Vreese and Reinders formed a break and were a maximum of 2.30 away before the peloton started to bring them back.

Allegaert took the first sprint and the second sprint after De Vreese had taken a maximum nine points during the Golden Kilometre sprint.

The race came back together for the final ten kilometres and it ended as expected in a sprint won by World Champion Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe in 3.50.09 ahead of Phil Bauhaus of Team Sunweb and Magnus Cort of Orica Scott.  



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

