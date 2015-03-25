Sacha Modolo At Cannondale Drapac

Slipstream Sports announced the signing of Sacha Modolo on Friday. The Italian joins the American-registered squad on a two-year contract after one season with Team UAE Emirates. Modolo has raced exclusively for Italian-registered or Italian-staffed squads during his eight-year career.

“The move to Slipstream is a big change, but it’s exactly what I need,” said Modolo. “After four years with Giuseppe Saronni, who I want to thank, and at 30-years-old, I was looking for new motivation, and I found it in this team,” said Modolo. “Everyone I’ve spoken to at Slipstream has expressed belief in me. For a rider, this is important to find confidence and feel responsibility.”

Modolo has won 45 races since turning professional in 2010. His first victory came on stage five of the Tour of Quinghai Lake in his second season as a professional. His most recent victory was two months ago at the Tour de Pologne.

“I’m proud of all of my victories, but I’m most proud of the two stages at the Giro d’Italia and the win at Tour de Suisse in front of Peter Sagan,” said Modolo. “This year, I was sixth at Tour of Flanders, and that was also very special.”

Modolo has proven a consistent winner. Since his first victory, he has won no less than three races in any given year. While the results remain consistent, the type of races Modolo is winning has changed as he his career has progressed.

“In the last few years, I’ve done good results in hard races,” said Modolo. “I hope to find a good environment with my new teammates to achieve more victories in bigger races.

“I’m very much looking forward to starting this adventure with new staff, new teammates and new equipment,” Modolo added. “My biggest goal will be to create a good team for a lead-out in the sprint, and I’m also eager to work for the team when needed. I want to thank Slipstream Sports for giving me this opportunity. I hope to pay back my new team with some nice victories.”

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.