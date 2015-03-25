Ryan Mullen Wins Vuelta a San Juan Time Trial

Ryan Mullen of Trek Segafredo has won the individual time trial at the 36 th Vuelta a San Juan

Roman Villalovos of the Canels team who won the second stage and taken over the lead was last down the ramp on a 14.4km course around San Juan.

Daniel Eaton was first and recorded the time to beat of 19.15.03, with Quick Step’s Iljo Keisse finishing in 19.10.09.

That lasted until Ryan Mullen of Trek Segafredo flew round the course to finish in 17.43.06.

His team mate Gregory Daniel got to within thirty seconds of Mullen’s time but the Irishman still lead as the race leader from Costa Rica went down the ramp.

Fernando Gaviria who won the opening stage, finished in 18.56.08 with local rider Ricardo Escuela who started the day second on GC, finished in 18.41.06.

Villalovos finished 1.34 down and Mullen took the win, by 25 seconds from Filippo Ganna and thirty seconds from Rafal Majka.

Filippo Ganna of UAE Team Emirates, is now the race leader, with a five second lead over Rafal Majka.













KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

