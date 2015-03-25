Rowing Next For Wiggins

Sir Bradley Wiggins is to test himself as a rower.





The former Tour De France and Olympic Time Trial winner, now retired from cycling has announced that he will be entering the British Indoor Rowing Championships which start next month at the Olympic Velodrome in London.





Although open to all abilities, the country's top rowers will all be in attendance with Matt Rossiter, who was a bronze medallist at the 2017 World Rowing Championships, who will race against Wiggins in the 2,000m race, telling Sky Sports: "It's really exciting that Wiggo is going to be racing.

"On a personal level, I'm a massive cycling fan and he's probably a large reason for that. "He has to have one of the biggest engines ever in world sport and for him to try and tune it to rowing is awesome. "To be lining up against one of your ultimate sporting heroes is an absolute privilege."



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

